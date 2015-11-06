United Airlines extends freeze on airport outsourcing

Nov 6 United Continental Holdings Inc
will not outsource more jobs in baggage handling or customer
service until at least 2019 and will start "expedited" contract
talks for nearly 30,000 workers, the airline said on Friday.
The news marks the latest effort by United, the
second-largest U.S. airline by capacity, and new Chief Executive
Officer Oscar Munoz to build morale after years of strained
relations with some work groups.
Munoz suffered a heart attack about three weeks ago but
plans to return to United in early 2016.
United is extending a moratorium, issued a week ago, on job
cuts to 2019 from 2017. Some 1,150 cuts were
announced in February.
A freeze on outsourcing was "the single biggest issue" union
members had voiced, according to an online bulletin on Friday
from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace
Workers.
The union agreed to early contract talks with the company
because it believed "workers should share fairly in the
carrier's record profits," at $1.7 billion last quarter on an
adjusted basis.
If a deal is reached, United would further push back the
freeze on airport outsourcing to at least a year after the date
the new contract can be amended, the union said.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)