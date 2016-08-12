United flight attendants approve first joint contract in company history

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 12 Flight attendants at United Continental Holdings Inc voted to approve a contract that will hike wages between 18 percent and 31 percent this September, their union said on Friday.
Some 53 percent of those who voted approved the deal, which will mark the first labor contract in the company's history to cover flight attendants from both United and Continental, the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA said in a news release. The airlines merged in 2010. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.