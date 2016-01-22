CORRECTED-United Airlines pilots approve contract extension

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say airline pilots, not the airline, approved the contract extension)

Jan 22 United Continental Holdings Inc's pilots have voted to approve a two-year contract extension that paves the way for a 22 percent wage hike by 2018, their union said Friday.

Out of the 10,569 eligible pilots, 90.94 percent participated in a ratification vote and 79 percent of them approved the agreement, the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) said on Friday.

The agreement extends the date of the contract by two years to Jan. 31, 2019, the ALPA said. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel)