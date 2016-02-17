UPDATE 3-United Airlines mechanics reject contract offer, union seeks strike approval

(Adds details about agreement with dispatchers, last paragraph)
Feb 16 Maintenance workers at United Airlines
overwhelmingly rejected a new contract offer, their
union said Tuesday, adding it would seek approval from U.S.
regulators to strike.
More than 93 percent of mechanics who voted on the offer
decided against it, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters
said in a statement.
The union said it would petition the U.S. National Mediation
Board to release it from mediated talks, although it will face a
number of hurdles before workers can receive the legal go-ahead
for a walkout. The U.S. agency did not immediately return
requests for comment.
The vote marked a setback in United's years-long effort to
reach a joint deal with the technicians. It has yet to conclude
a contract covering maintenance workers from both United and
Continental since the carriers merged in 2010.
"At a time when United Airlines is incredibly profitable, it
is clear that mechanics deserve a better offer from the
company," Teamsters President Jim Hoffa said in the statement.
Chicago-based United more than doubled its adjusted
fourth-quarter profit from a year ago to $934 million. Its
contract offer provided for an immediate 25 percent raise and
bonus checks averaging $9,000, although the Teamsters expressed
concern regarding wages for incoming mechanics.
"Although we are disappointed by this outcome, we are eager
to get right back to the table," Oscar Munoz, chief executive of
parent United Continental Holdings Inc, said in a post on a
public company website that is focused on labor talks.
Munoz has made boosting workers' morale a priority since
taking on the airline's top job in September.
The National Mediation Board is not obliged to accept the
Teamsters' request to halt talks, said Jerry Glass, president of
labor relations consultancy F&H Solutions Group.
If it does, United and the union will have 30 days to reach
a deal, after which the U.S. executive branch or Congress can
intervene to avert a strike, Glass said.
There is "a very high likelihood" based on precedent that
the U.S. president would appoint an emergency board to recommend
a solution to prevent disruptions to passengers and interstate
commerce, he said.
United is the third-largest U.S. airline based on January
flight capacity.
United Airlines said on Tuesday it reached a tentative
agreement with the Professional Airline Flight Control
Association that extends the contract of more than 420
dispatchers through the end of 2021.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru and Jeffrey
Dastin in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Peter Cooney)