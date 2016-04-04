United Airlines, machinists union reach deal on new contracts

April 4 United Airlines and the
International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers
(IAM) reached tentative agreements on new contracts for nearly
30,000 IAM-represented employees.
The seven agreements, which run through 2021, call for
nearly 30 percent in pay increases over the term of the deal and
$100 million in lump sum payments, the IAM said.
The agreements are subject to ratification by the
IAM-represented employees, United Airlines said.
The IAM members will vote on the accords on April 15.
The agreements cover airport operations employees, contact
center agents, storekeepers, maintenance instructors, central
load planners, fleet technical instructors and related
employees, and security officers.
United's management has made securing labor contracts a top
focus following a leadership change in September.
For years, the company struggled to conclude joint contracts
for flight attendants and maintenance workers following the 2010
merger of United and Continental, hurting workers' morale.
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)