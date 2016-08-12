United Airlines, mechanics reach deal on joint contract

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 12 United Continental Holdings Inc has reached a deal for the first labor contract in its history that covers all 9,000 maintenance technicians at the company, their union and the airline said on Friday, a breakthrough just months after the union sought U.S. regulatory approval to strike.
The language of the deal, agreed between union and company negotiators, still must be completed before it formally can become a "tentative agreement" that the mechanics will vote on, both parties said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco)
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.