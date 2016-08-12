United Airlines, mechanics reach deal on joint contract

Aug 12 United Continental Holdings Inc has reached a deal for the first labor contract in its history that covers all 9,000 maintenance technicians at the company, their union and the airline said on Friday, a breakthrough just months after the union sought U.S. regulatory approval to strike.

The language of the deal, agreed between union and company negotiators, still must be completed before it formally can become a "tentative agreement" that the mechanics will vote on, both parties said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco)