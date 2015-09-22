版本:
United Airlines seeks approval for service to Xian, China

Sept 22 United Airlines Inc said it would apply to the U.S. Department of Transportation for approval to start seasonal nonstop flights between San Francisco and Xian, China.

If approved, this would be the first trans-Pacific service to Xian, the company said.

Xian is a popular tourist destination as it is close to the famous Terracotta Army. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

