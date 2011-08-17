UPDATE 3-UAW's King hopes for early auto talks settlement

* Broad framework for agreement appears set

* UAW asking for slight 2nd-tier pay raise, profit-sharing

* UAW seeks cost-of-living allowance for Ford workers

* UAW Ford workers to vote on strike authorization (Adds labor cost issue)

By Bernie Woodall

DETROIT, Aug 17 United Auto Workers President Bob King told union officials in a closed-door meeting he hopes to wrap up contract negotiations with Detroit automakers by mid-September, a person who attended the session said.

The comments by King on Tuesday represent the clearest signal yet the UAW is moving on a fast track in talks with the three Detroit automakers and could have a deal with each by Sept. 14 when the current contracts expire.

A quick contract settlement would be positive for Ford, General Motors Co (GM.N) and Chrysler Group LLC at a time when the Detroit automakers are looking to contain costs in the face of uncertain consumer demand.

King made the comments in a meeting at a hotel in Chicago with union leaders representing all of Ford Motor Co's (F.N) U.S. plants, a union official who attended the meeting and asked not to be named told Reuters.

Joel Cutcher-Gershenfeld, dean of the School of Labor and Employment Relations at the University of Illinois, said the UAW leadership had been sending signals that it expects contract deals more quickly than in previous rounds.

"Interests are more aligned now than they have been for a while," said Cutcher-Gershenfeld. "This time around, the issues that Bob King has signaled are an accurate signal of where these negotiations will go."

The last contract talks were held in 2007 but the union remained in almost constant discussions with automakers through the near collapse of the industry in 2008 and 2009.

King, who became UAW president in the summer of 2010, has said daily dialogue between union leaders and labor representatives at GM, Ford and Chrysler is part of a less adversarial relationship than in the past.

At Tuesday's meeting, UAW officials representing Ford plants authorized strike votes to be completed by Sept. 2, said Jimmy Settles, UAW vice president in charge of Ford negotiations.

"We will be taking routine strike authorization votes through September 2," said Settles. "This is a normal part of negotiations and something we have done historically as part of bargaining."

Settles declined to comment on other issues discussed in Chicago.

Ford is the only automaker the UAW could strike in the current round of contract talks. The terms of the 2009 U.S. government bailouts of GM and Chrysler Group LLC prohibit strikes. Chrysler has been managed by Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI since it emerged from bankruptcy in 2009.

PROFIT-SHARING, NOT WAGE RISE

King said at Tuesday's meeting that, instead of seeking wage increases for all 112,000 UAW-represented workers at the three automakers, negotiators would ask for profit-sharing from the companies, according to the person present.

"Bob King said that (union negotiators) want some upfront money (for workers), and it was clear that they are not going to bargain for any pay raises," said the person.

Each of the companies have signaled they like profit-sharing instead of wage increases because they are one-time costs that do not compound and accrue over time.

But King told the group negotiators will seek a "slight pay increase for second-tier workers," the person said.

Second-tier worker, also known as entry-level workers, are paid about $14.50 per hour to start, about half the pay of veteran UAW-represented auto workers.

King said negotiators will also seek a cost-of-living allowance from Ford, but was not specific, the person added.

Over the past five years, the UAW has agreed to a series of concessions that have brought labor costs for the U.S. automakers closer to those of foreign automakers with U.S. plants such as Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) and Honda Motor Co (7267.T).

Hourly wages and benefits for UAW-represented workers at the U.S. automakers have fallen to within several dollars of Japanese automakers with U.S. plants, down from a gap of $25 or so in 2007, company executives have said.

The automakers want to pare health care costs in order to narrow the labor cost gap even further, executives with the companies have said.

(Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Andre Grenon and Richard Chang)