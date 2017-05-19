版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 19日 星期五 12:41 BJT

Uber threatens to fire self-driving car engineer in trade secrets case

May 18 Uber has threatened to fire an engineer accused by Alphabet's self-driving Waymo unit of stealing confidential documents in a high profile trade secrets case between the two companies, according to a court filing.

Waymo sued ride services company Uber Technologies alleging that former Waymo executive Anthony Levandowski downloaded over 14,000 confidential documents before leaving Waymo to subsequently join Uber.

Uber has told Levandowski that he must comply with a court order to return Waymo documents or face possible termination, Levandowski's lawyers said in a court filing on Thursday. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐