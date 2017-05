March 10 Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit on Friday said it would seek a preliminary injunction against Uber in a high-profile intellectual property lawsuit, according to a court filing.

Alphabet's autonomous car unit, Waymo, sued Uber last month, alleging that a former employee downloaded and stole more than 14,000 confidential files, including details on light detection and ranging sensor technology known as Lidar, a crucial element in most self-driving car systems. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Leslie Adler)