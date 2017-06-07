Judge rules Uber must disclose key document in Waymo self-driving car case

| SAN FRANCISCO, June 7
SAN FRANCISCO, June 7 A magistrate judge has
ruled that Uber Technologies Inc must hand over a key
document that could shed light on what its executives knew about
alleged theft of trade secrets from Alphabet Inc's
Waymo self-driving car unit.
Alphabet's Waymo claimed in a lawsuit earlier this year that
former engineer Anthony Levandowski downloaded more than 14,000
confidential files before leaving to set up a self-driving truck
company, which Uber acquired soon after.
The document in question is a due diligence report on
Levandowski's startup prepared by Uber during its acquisition
talks with the firm in 2016.
Waymo has been seeking a copy of the report as part of its
preparation for trial, but Uber has refused to turn it over,
citing attorney-client privilege. The dispute was reviewed by a
magistrate judge, who issued a ruling under seal earlier this
week, meaning the outcome was known only to Uber and Waymo.
A U.S. federal judge, who is overseeing the case, made
reference to the ruling in court on Wednesday, making it clear
the magistrate judge had sided with Waymo.
"Are you appealing the ruling against you on the due
diligence report?" U.S. District Judge William Alsup asked
Uber's lawyers in court in San Francisco on Wednesday.
Uber attorney Karen Dunn told Alsup the company will likely
decide its next steps by tomorrow.
If Uber does not prevail on appeal, the due diligence report
would be turned over to Waymo lawyers. It is unclear whether the
entire report, or portions of it, would ultimately become
public.
At a court hearing last month, Alsup said the report was a
potential "treasure trove" that would shed light on what Uber
executives knew of Levandowski's actions.
Levandowski is not a defendant in the case, but his actions,
and what Uber executives knew about them, are at the center of
Waymo's lawsuit. Uber denies it used any of Waymo's trade
secrets but has fired Levandowski. A trial is scheduled for
October.
Spokespeople for Uber and Waymo declined to comment.
(Writing by Dan Levine; Editing by Bill Rigby)