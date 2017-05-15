U.S. judge grants partial injunction against Uber in Waymo car case

SAN FRANCISCO May 15 A U.S. judge granted a
partial injunction against Uber Technologies Inc in a
high-profile trade secrets case with Alphabet's Waymo
self-driving car unit, ordering Uber to promptly return any
Waymo files downloaded by a former Waymo engineer.
The ruling from U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San
Francisco, made public on Monday, said Uber "likely knew" or
should have known that the engineer, who now works at Uber, took
Waymo materials while Uber was contemplating buying the
engineer's company. However, the judge also said few of Waymo's
alleged trade secrets have been traced to Uber's self-driving
car technology, and that Waymo's patent claims against Uber have
proved "meritless."
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)