UPDATE 2-Uber must return stolen Waymo files, can continue self-driving work -U.S. judge

(Adds details from judge ruling, details about Lyft and Waymo
partnership)
By Dan Levine and Heather Somerville
SAN FRANCISCO May 15 Uber Technologies Inc
must promptly return stolen confidential files to
Alphabet Inc's Waymo self-driving car unit, a federal
judge ruled, while stopping short of shutting down the
ride-services company's autonomous car program.
The judge wrote that Uber knew, or should have known, that
an ex-Waymo engineer it later hired had taken Waymo files
potentially containing trade secrets, and that some of the
intellectual property had "seeped into" Uber's own development
efforts.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San
Francisco, unsealed on Monday, marked a blow to Uber, which is
engaged in a battle with Waymo to dominate the fast-growing
field of self-driving cars expected to revolutionize the
automotive industry.
Alsup referred the case to the U.S. Department of Justice
for investigation of possible trade secret theft on Thursday,
when the ruling was released under seal. He also ruled against
Uber's private arbitration request that would have kept much of
the case out of the public eye.
Uber was also ordered to keep engineer Anthony Levandowski
away from work involving Lidar, a key sensor technology in
self-driving cars that is the crux of the current litigation.
The case hinges on files that Waymo alleges Levandowski
stole before leaving the company. Waymo claims the information
made its way into Uber's Lidar system.
Levandowski left Waymo in January 2016 and started Otto, a
self-driving truck startup that Uber bought for $680 million in
August. He had until last month run Uber's self-driving car
division, before stepping aside from those responsibilities
pending the court case.
"The bottom line is the evidence indicates that Uber hired
Levandowski even though it knew or should have known that he
possessed over 14,000 confidential Waymo files likely containing
Waymo's intellectual property," Alsup wrote.
Alsup said Waymo "has shown compelling evidence that its
former star engineer" downloaded the documents from Waymo's
computers before leaving the company.
Alsup ordered Uber to prevent Levandowski and all other
employees from using the materials and return them to Waymo by
May 31.
Levandowski, who is not a defendant in the civil case, has
asserted his Fifth Amendment privilege against
self-incrimination and has refused to testify.
Alsup also ruled that Uber must by next month complete an
investigation into the downloaded Waymo documents and provide
Waymo with a comprehensive log of written and spoken
communication between Uber and Levandowski regarding Lidar.
Waymo said on Monday it welcomed the ruling. "Competition
should be fueled by innovation in the labs and on the roads, not
through unlawful actions," Waymo spokesman Johnny Luu said.
However, the judge said "few" of Waymo's alleged trade
secrets have been traced to Uber's self-driving car technology,
and that Waymo's patent claims against Uber have proved
meritless. Not all of Waymo's 121 asserted trade secrets indeed
qualify as trade secrets, he added.
The ruling did not shut down Uber's self-driving car lab
entirely, which would likely have been a major blow as the
company is betting its current ride services network will
eventually rely on self-driving cars.
"We are pleased with the court's ruling that Uber can
continue building and utilizing all of its self-driving
technology, including our innovation around LiDAR," Uber
spokeswoman Chelsea Kohler said.
Amid the legal battle, Waymo has aligned itself with Lyft,
Uber's chief U.S. ride-hailing competitor. On Sunday, Waymo and
Lyft announced a partnership on self-driving car pilots, an
opportunity for both companies to accelerate their autonomous
efforts.
(Additional reporting and writing by Alexandria Sage; Editing
by Meredith Mazzilli)