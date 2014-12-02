版本:
2014年 12月 3日

Uber signs Latin America tie-up with Slim's America Movil

MEXICO CITY Dec 2 Uber Inc has teamed up with billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil telecoms company to bring its app, which allows users to summon a ride on their smartphones, to new customers in Latin America in a move it says could be a model for other regions.

Starting on Tuesday, the Uber app will go on millions of Android phones that use America Movil as their carrier, including 10 million in Mexico, Uber said in a statement.

Customers will get a 150 pesos ($10.64) discount on their first ride, and Uber drivers in Mexico will get discounts on packages with Telcel, America Movil's wireless carrier in the country.

(1 US dollar = 14.1020 Mexican peso) (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
