Uber signs Latin America tie-up with Slim's America Movil

MEXICO CITY Dec 2 Uber Inc has teamed up with
billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil telecoms
company to bring its app, which allows users to summon a ride on
their smartphones, to new customers in Latin America in a move
it says could be a model for other regions.
Starting on Tuesday, the Uber app will go on millions of
Android phones that use America Movil as their carrier,
including 10 million in Mexico, Uber said in a statement.
Customers will get a 150 pesos ($10.64) discount on their
first ride, and Uber drivers in Mexico will get discounts on
packages with Telcel, America Movil's wireless carrier in the
country.
(1 US dollar = 14.1020 Mexican peso)
(Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)