UPDATE 1-Uber signs Latin America tie-up with Slim's America Movil

MEXICO CITY Dec 2 Uber Inc has signed a deal
with billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil to bring its app,
which allows users to summon a car on their smartphones, to new
customers in Latin America in a move it says could be a model
for other regions.
Starting on Tuesday, the Uber app will be promoted on
millions of Android phones that use telecoms company America
Movil as their carrier, including 10 million in
Mexico, Uber said.
Customers will get a 150 peso ($10.64) discount on their
first ride, and Uber drivers in Mexico will get discounts on
packages with Telcel, America Movil's wireless firm in the
country.
Uber signed a similar deal earlier this year with U.S.
carrier AT&T. Uber said on Tuesday that it is working to
expand the deal with America Movil to other sectors, and that
the partnership could serve as a model in other regions.
America Movil, controlled by the family of Carlos Slim, the
world's second richest man according to Forbes, has around 241
million wireless subscribers in Latin America and the Caribbean.
The company does not break down which subscribers use
smartphones.
Around 42.9 percent of mobiles in Mexico, where Uber started
its Latin America operation last year, were smartphones in
mid-2014, the Competitive Intelligence Unit said in October.
Uber Latin America spokeswoman Ana Paula Blanco said the
company did not pay America Movil for the deal, but that it was
the beginning of a "relationship" between the two companies.
America Movil did not immediately return a request for
comment.
(1 US dollar = 14.1020 Mexican peso)
(Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)