Court deals setback to Uber drivers in background check lawsuit

Sept 7 A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said
most of a lawsuit challenging background checks performed by
Uber Technologies Inc on its drivers should proceed to
arbitration.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said
agreements signed by the two Uber drivers who filed the proposed
class action lawsuit "clearly and unmistakably" required a
private arbitrator, and not a federal judge, to decide whether
the claims should be kept out of court.
The 2013 lawsuit says Uber violated a federal law and
various California laws when it barred the plaintiffs from
signing into the service because of issues with their consumer
credit reports.
Wednesday's decision partially reversed a 2015 ruling by a
federal judge who said that even if the agreements were clear,
they were unfair to the drivers.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York)