UPDATE 2-U.S. appeals court deals setback to Uber drivers' cases

By Daniel Wiessner and Dan Levine
Sept 7 A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday shifted
most of a lawsuit challenging background checks performed by
Uber Technologies Inc on its drivers to arbitration, a
ruling likely to affect a larger case over whether they should
be considered employees or independent contractors.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said
agreements signed by the two former drivers who filed a proposed
class action lawsuit over background checks "clearly and
unmistakably" required a private arbitrator, not a federal
judge, to decide whether the claims should be kept out of court.
The decision could also limit the scope of a separate class
action that had involved 385,000 drivers in California and
Massachusetts. Those drivers said they were employees entitled
to reimbursement for expenses like gas and vehicle maintenance.
An Uber appeal of class certification in the expenses case
is currently pending. However, the appeals court's decision to
uphold the arbitration agreements in the background check case
will probably mean that only the drivers who opted out of them,
a fraction of the 385,000-member class, can pursue the expense
reimbursement claims.
"This decision is not good for the class," said Shannon
Liss-Riordan, a lawyer representing drivers in the expenses
lawsuit.
Uber lawyer Theodore Boutrous applauded the decision.
"Arbitration is a fair, speedy and less costly alternative to
class-action litigation," he said in a statement.
Uber had agreed to pay up to $100 million to settle the
expense reimbursement lawsuit. However, a federal judge in San
Francisco last month rejected the proposed deal, saying it would
have shortchanged the drivers and the state of California, which
could receive millions of dollars in penalties if the plaintiffs
prevail at trial.
It is unclear how the appeals court ruling on Wednesday will
affect future settlement negotiations.
The 2013 background check lawsuit said Uber violated a
federal law and various California laws when it barred the
plaintiffs from signing into the service because of issues with
their consumer credit reports.
Wednesday's decision partially reversed a 2015 ruling by a
federal judge who said that even if the agreements were clear,
they were unfair to the drivers.
The appeals court, however, said the drivers could not be
forced to arbitrate claims brought under a unique California law
that allows plaintiffs to sue for labor law violations on behalf
of the state.
Lawyers for the drivers in this case did not respond to
requests for comment.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York, and Dan
Levine in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)