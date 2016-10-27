Meet George Jetson: Uber sees flying commuters in 10 years

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 27 Flying commuters like
George Jetson could be whizzing to work through the sky less
than 10 years from now, according to ride-services provider
Uber, which believes the future of transportation is literally
looking up.
Uber Technologies Inc released a white paper on
Thursday envisioning a future in which commuters hop onto a
small aircraft, take off vertically and within minutes arrive at
their destinations. The flyers would eventually be unmanned,
according to the company.
It sounds like the opening sequence to "The Jetsons", the
1962 U.S. cartoon about a future filled with moving sidewalks,
robot housekeepers and spaceflight, but Uber sees flying rides
as feasible and eventually affordable.
Uber already offers helicopter rides to commuters in Brazil.
The company plans to convene a global summit early
next year to explore on-demand aviation, in which small electric
aircraft could take off and land vertically to reduce congestion
and save time for long-distance commuters, and eventually city
dwellers.
Others have also envisioned such aircraft, akin to a
helicopter but without the noise and emissions. Vertical take
off and landing aircraft (VTOL) have been studied and developed
for decades, including by aircraft makers, the military, NASA
and the Federal Aviation Administration.
Uber is already exploring self-driving technology, hoping to
slash costs by eliminating the need for drivers in its core
business of on-demand rides. On-demand air transport marks a new
frontier, set squarely in the future.
Uber's vision, detailed in a 97-page document, argues that
on-demand aviation will be affordable and achievable in the next
decade assuming effective collaboration between regulators,
communities and manufacturers.
Ultimately, using VTOLs for transport could be less
expensive than owning a car, Uber predicted.
Such on-demand VTOL aircraft would be "optionally piloted,"
Uber said, where autonomous technology takes over the main
workload and the pilot is relied on for situational awareness.
Eventually, the aircraft will likely be fully automated, Uber
said.
Hurdles include battery technology. Batteries must come down
in cost and charge faster, become more powerful and have longer
lifecycles.
Regulatory hurdles must also be solved such as certification
by aviation regulators as well as infrastructure needs, such as
more takeoff and landing cites.
Uber plans to reach out to stakeholders within the next six
months to explore the implications of urban air transport and
share ideas before hosting a summit in early 2017 to explore the
issues and solutions and help accelerate urban air
transportation.
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by David Gregorio)