REFILE-Uber board member apologizes for 'inappropriate' remark about women

(Corrects spelling of apologizes in headline and adds remark
was "inappropriate")
By Heather Somerville and Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO, June 13 Uber Technologies Inc
board member David Bonderman apologized on Tuesday for
a comment he made about women at an all-staff meeting at the
ride-hailing firm during a discussion of how it would transform
itself after a probe into sexual harassment at the company.
The ill-timed remark came as Uber board member Arianna
Huffington was informing employees of the importance of
increasing the diversity of the board.
"There's a lot of data that shows when there's one woman on
the board, it's much more likely that there will be a second
woman on the board," Huffington said, according to a recording
of the staff meeting published online by Yahoo Finance.
In response, Bonderman said: "Actually, what it shows is
that it's much more likely to be more talking." Huffington
responded with a laugh.
An Uber spokesman verified the authenticity and accuracy of
the recording.
Bonderman, who is a founder of private equity firm TPG
Capital, an Uber investor, shortly after wrote an email to Uber
staff to apologize.
"I want to apologize to my fellow board member for a
disrespectful comment that was directed at her during today's
discussion," Bonderman said in the email, which Uber sent to
Reuters. "It was inappropriate. I also want to apologize to all
Uber employees who were offended by the remark. I deeply regret
it."
Board members joined the staff meeting on Tuesday to lay out
recommendations from an investigation led by former U.S.
Attorney General Eric Holder.
Holder's law firm was retained by Uber in February after
former Uber engineer Susan Fowler wrote a public account of her
time at the company, which she said was marred by sexual
harassment and an ineffective response by management. The probe
also addressed the issues of diversity and inclusion more
broadly at Uber.
The recommendations, which were unanimously adopted by the
board on Sunday, call for reducing Chief Executive Travis
Kalanick's sweeping authority at the firm and instituting more
controls over spending, human resources and the behavior of
managers.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville and Joseph Menn; Editing by
Bill Rigby)