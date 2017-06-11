UPDATE 1-Uber board to discuss CEO absence, policy changes - source

(Adds details)
By Joseph Menn and Heather Somerville
SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 Uber Technologies Inc's
board will discuss Chief Executive Travis Kalanick
temporarily stepping away from the embattled ride-hailing firm
and consider sweeping changes to the company's management
practices at a meeting on Sunday, according to a person familiar
with the situation.
The person briefed on the matter said the board will discuss
Kalanick taking time off from the company. The discussion
involved the possibility that Kalanick might return in a role
with less authority, this person said, either in a position
other than CEO or as CEO with narrower responsibilities and
subject to stronger oversight.
The source said it is not clear that the board will make any
decision to change Kalanick’s role. The board is expected to
adopt a number of internal policy and management changes
recommended by outside attorneys hired to investigate sexual
harassment and the firm's broader culture. The outside lawyers
made no recommendation about Kalanick.
An Uber spokesman had no comment. Kalanick did not
immediately respond to requests for comment late on Saturday.
The meeting, which Uber has not publicized, could be a
pivotal moment for the world's most valuable venture-backed
private company, which has upended the tightly regulated taxi
industry in many countries but has run into legal trouble with a
rough-and-tumble approach to local regulations and the way it
handles employees and drivers.
At the Sunday meeting, according to two people familiar with
the matter, the seven voting members of Uber's board, including
Kalanick, are expected to vote on recommendations made by the
law firm of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, which
conducted a review of the company's policies and culture.
The review was launched in February after former Uber
engineer Susan Fowler published a blog post detailing what she
described as sexual harassment and the lack of a suitable
response by senior managers. Fowler now works for digital
payments company Stripe.
Uber's board will likely tell employees and the public of
its decisions by Tuesday, one of the sources said.
Kalanick has developed a reputation as an abrasive leader,
and his approach has rubbed off on his company. The 40-year-old
executive was captured on video in February berating an Uber
driver.
"I must fundamentally change as a leader and grow up,"
Kalanick said in a statement following the video's release.
Uber board member Arianna Huffington said in March that
Kalanick needed to change his leadership style from that of a
"scrappy entrepreneur" to be more like a "leader of a major
global company." The board has been looking for a chief
operating officer to help Kalanick run the company since March.
The report was prepared by Holder and partner Tammy Albarrán
at Covington & Burling, which did not respond to requests for
comment. It comes shortly after another law firm, Perkins Coie,
submitted a separate report on sexual harassment and other
employee concerns at the company.
On Tuesday, Uber responded to that report's findings by
saying it had fired 20 employees for a variety of reasons, and
was increasing training and adopting new policies. Uber said
that report considered 215 cases encompassing sexual harassment,
discrimination, unprofessional behavior, bullying and other
employee complaints.
RECOMMENDATIONS FOR TIGHTER CONTROLS
San Francisco-based Uber is valued at nearly $70 billion but
has yet to turn a profit.
Some of the recommendations in Holder's firm's report would
force greater controls on spending, human resources and other
areas where executives led by Kalanick have had a surprising
amount of autonomy for a company with more than 12,000
employees, one person familiar with the matter said. Uber's more
than 1.5 million drivers worldwide are classified as independent
contractors rather than employees.
Kalanick, along with two close allies, has voting control of
the company.
The board's discussions come at a moment when Kalanick is
facing a personal trauma: his mother died last month in a
boating accident, in which his father was also badly injured.
Employees and former employees interviewed by Holder's team
complained about sexual and racial bias, bullying and
retaliation, according to people familiar with their accounts.
They said that Kalanick and his lieutenants had favorites
who played by different rules than other employees, and that
even those favorites were nervous that they could fall from
grace, which they sometimes did. Uber declined comment on that
characterization.
One of the issues that came to Holder’s team's attention,
according to two people familiar with the matter, was the
company’s handling of a crisis in India after one of its drivers
was arrested for raping a customer.
Though the man was convicted in 2015, Kalanick and other
executives became convinced that the crime was a set up by a
local competitor, former employees said. Eric Alexander, the
head of Asian business, shared medical records internally that
he argued showed that the woman had been assaulted but not
raped, people who spoke to him said. Alexander was fired this
week; he did not return messages seeking comment. Uber confirmed
Alexander had left the company but declined to discuss the
matter further.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn and Heather Somerville in San
Francisco; Additional reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi;
Editing by Jonathan Weber, Bill Rigby and Mary Milliken)