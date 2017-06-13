Uber CEO Kalanick to take leave of absence

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13 Uber Technologies Inc's
Chief Executive Travis Kalanick told employees in an
email on Tuesday that he will take time away from the company he
helped to found, according to a copy of the memo seen by
Reuters.
Kalanick's leave of absence follows a day-long board meeting
on Sunday during which members of Uber's board of directors
discussed the possibility of Kalanick temporarily stepping away
from the company.
In his email, Kalanick did not specify how long he would be
away from the company, but cited the need to take time off to
grieve the loss of his mother, who died in a recent boating
accident.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville and Joseph Menn; Editing by
Bill Rigby)