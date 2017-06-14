UPDATE 3-Uber CEO takes leave of absence amid sweeping changes after scandals

(Adds detail on recommendations, executive departures and new
executive team)
By Heather Somerville and Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO, June 13 Uber Technologies Inc
Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick told employees
on Tuesday he will take time away from the company he helped to
found, one of a series of measures the ride-hailing company is
taking to claw its way out from under a mountain of
controversies.
Kalanick's move comes after a months-long investigation led
former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, who was hired by Uber
to look into its culture and workplace practices after a female
former employee publicly accused the company of what she
described as brazen sexual harassment.
Uber on Tuesday released the recommendations from that
report, which include reducing Kalanick's sweeping authority and
instituting more controls over spending, human resources and the
behavior of managers. (bit.ly/2rX2xA5)
Kalanick's departure, even if it is temporary, is a
thunderclap for the Silicon Valley startup world, where company
founders in recent years have enjoyed great autonomy and often
become synonymous with their firms.
It also marks a pivotal moment for the world's most valuable
venture-backed private company, which has been largely defined
by Kalanick's brash approach.
Kalanick, 40, said he needed the time away to grieve for his
recently deceased mother and to work on his leadership skills,
according to a staff email seen by Reuters. He did not say how
long he would be away.
"If we are going to work on Uber 2.0, I also need to work on
Travis 2.0 to become the leader that this company needs and that
you deserve," Kalanick wrote in his email. "During this interim
period, the leadership team, my directs, will be running the
company."
According to a source familiar with the matter, Kalanick can
return to the company whenever he would like.
MORE OVERSIGHT NEEDED
The company on Tuesday shared with its staff 47
recommendations for management and policy changes that were
unanimously adopted by the board on Sunday. Kalanick was not at
the meeting, said a source who was present.
The meeting was marred by private equity executive David
Bonderman making a sexist remark about women talking too much.
He later resigned from the board of directors, calling his
comment "careless, inappropriate, and inexcusable."
The recommendations from Holder's firm, Covington and
Burling, include adding an independent director to the board and
considering an independent chair; mandated manager training; and
a bigger and more independent audit committee to oversee
spending and management.
"I would now suggest to any startup, here are the Covington
rules, and when you get passed 100 people, put these in place,"
said Steve Blank, a startup founder and mentor and adjunct
professor at Stanford University.
Other recommendations prohibit romances between bosses and
their subordinates and create clearer guidelines on the use of
drugs and alcohol.
"I think it paints a picture of a company pretty out of
control with no oversight from the board or basic controls,"
said Elizabeth Ames, senior vice president at the Anita Borg
Institute, which advocates for women in technology.
At Tuesday's employee meeting, human resources chief Liane
Hornsey thanked the former employee who wrote about harassment,
Susan Fowler, for being a catalyst for the changes. She received
applause from employees, according to the source at the meeting.
Holder's recommendations stressed the importance of a new
chief operating officer. The company has been searching for a
No.2 executive for more than three months and is also looking
for a chief financial officer.
A number of senior Uber managers left in recent weeks as the
Holder investigation and a parallel probe focused strictly on
sexual harassment and other employee complaints, conducted by
the law firm Perkins Coie, moved forward.
The most recent departing executives included Emil Michael,
head of business and Kalanick's closest confidant, and Eric
Alexander, who ran the Asia Pacific region.
Uber said last week it had hired two women to fill top
roles: Harvard Business School management professor Frances Frei
will serve as an executive coach and Apple Inc
marketing executive Bozoma Saint John was hired to mend Uber's
brand. Uber also added a second woman to its board, Wan Ling
Martello, an executive vice president at Nestle, to serve as an
independent director.
There are 14 people at Uber who report directly to Kalanick
and who will likely take on more responsibility in his absence.
They include Ryan Graves, head of operations and one-time chief
executive at Uber.
FOUNDER POWER
Uber grew to a valuation of $68 billion in seven years amid
non-stop controversy. It has upended the tightly regulated taxi
industry in many countries and changed the transportation
landscape, but has run into legal trouble with a
rough-and-tumble approach to local regulations and the way it
handles employees and drivers.
Uber has suffered a series of damaging setbacks in recent
months, including a federal probe into the company's use of
technology to evade regulators in certain cities and a trade
secrets lawsuit filed by Alphabet Inc's self-driving
unit, Waymo.
Some venture capitalists say Uber's challenges should serve
as a warning that the Silicon Valley ethos of leaving founders
in control of companies, even after they grow into big
corporations, can be a dangerous proposition.
"Inevitably, this will help drive the pendulum back toward
better governance inside an organization," said Robert Siegel, a
lecturer at Stanford University and venture capitalist at XSeed
Capital. "Sometimes we conflate great business leaders with
strong personalities with great governance."
(Reporting by Heather Somerville and Joseph Menn; Editing by
Bill Rigby, Peter Henderson, Jonathan Weber and Lisa Shumaker)