Uber board adopts all recommendations from Eric Holder investigation

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 The Uber Technologies Inc
board of directors has voted unanimously to adopt all
recommendations from a report stemming from allegations of
sexual harassment at the company and other employee concerns, a
board representative said on Sunday.
The board, at a meeting on Sunday, adopted a series of
recommendations from former U.S Attorney General Eric Holder
following a sprawling, multi-month investigation into Uber's
cultures and practices.
The recommendations will be released to Uber employees on
Tuesday, the representative said.
Holder's recommendations included imposing new controls on
company spending, human resources and other areas where
executives had wide discretion.
Also at the meeting on Sunday, board members were expected
to discuss Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick temporarily
stepping away from the embattled ride-hailing firm and other
changes to executive leadership.
