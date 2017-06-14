Uber director David Bonderman resigns from board following comment about women

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13 Uber director David Bonderman has resigned from the company's board following a remark he made during an Uber staff meeting Tuesday that was widely seen as offensive to women, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The ill-timed remark came during an all-staff meeting to discuss of how the ride-services company would transform itself following a probe into sexual harassment at the company.

Uber board member Arianna Huffington spoke to employees about the importance of adding more women to the board of directors.

"There's a lot of data that shows when there's one woman on the board, it's much more likely that there will be a second woman on the board," Huffington said.

In response, Bonderman said: "Actually, what it shows is that it's much more likely to be more talking."

Bonderman, who is a founder of private equity firm TPG Capital, an Uber investor, shortly after wrote an email to Uber staff to apologize, calling his comment "inappropriate." (Reporting by Heather Somerville)