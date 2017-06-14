Uber director David Bonderman resigns from board following comment about women

UPDATE 1-GM settles hundreds of ignition switch lawsuits
NEW YORK, June 23 General Motors Co has agreed to settle federal lawsuits by as many as 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in its vehicles, a Friday court filing shows.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 13 Uber director David Bonderman has resigned from the company's board following a remark he made during an Uber staff meeting Tuesday that was widely seen as offensive to women, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The ill-timed remark came during an all-staff meeting to discuss of how the ride-services company would transform itself following a probe into sexual harassment at the company.
Uber board member Arianna Huffington spoke to employees about the importance of adding more women to the board of directors.
"There's a lot of data that shows when there's one woman on the board, it's much more likely that there will be a second woman on the board," Huffington said.
In response, Bonderman said: "Actually, what it shows is that it's much more likely to be more talking."
Bonderman, who is a founder of private equity firm TPG Capital, an Uber investor, shortly after wrote an email to Uber staff to apologize, calling his comment "inappropriate." (Reporting by Heather Somerville)
SAO PAULO, June 23 Brazil's agriculture minister prepared to travel to the United States on Friday to fight a ban on imports of fresh Brazilian beef, which hit shares of local meatpackers and revived concerns about the image of the world's largest beef exporter.
* U.S. FDA approves Bevyxxa® (Betrixaban) first and only anticoagulant for hospital and extended duration prevention of Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) in acutely ill medical patients