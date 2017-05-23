Brazil appeals court rules Uber driver not entitled to benefits

| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO May 23 A Brazil appeals court on
Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its
ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based
company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits,
overturning an earlier lower court decision.
The ruling adds to the global debate over labor rights for
drivers on the popular platform and could establish a precedent
for various similar cases in Latin America's largest economy.
A press representative for the labor court in the state of
Minas Gerais confirmed that judges had overruled a January
decision that granted a driver access to employee benefits, but
declined to provide further details.
The official ruling is due to be published on Thursday.
According to Uber lawyers who were present at the hearing,
the judges cited drivers' ability to log off at will, offer
their accounts to other drivers and split fares as evidence that
they should be considered partners of the company and not
employees.
The driver may still appeal to Brazil's top labor court.
The ruling is the first by a higher court over the thorny
debate circling the ride-hailing firm, which is facing the
threat of higher costs due to similar cases in the United
States, Britain, Switzerland and Europe.
A Sao Paulo judge had also ruled on April 14 that an Uber
driver should be treated as an employee of the firm.
The lower house of Brazil's Congress has also threatened
Uber's business model with a bill requiring it and other
ride-hailing apps to register with city authorities as
conventional taxi services. President Michel Temer has pledged
to veto parts of the legislation if it passes the Senate.
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski, editing by Daniel Flynn, G
Crosse)