Taxi drivers block streets of Rio in protest against Uber

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 24 More than a thousand
taxi drivers protested in Rio de Janeiro on Friday against
ride-sharing company Uber, blocking roads and stalling
traffic during morning rush hour as tensions rise in the city
over the mobile app ride service.
Uber Technologies Inc responded by offering free rides to
customers to help alleviate transport issues on what it called a
"difficult day for getting around."
The company has come under fire in countries around the
world, with local taxi drivers complaining that Uber drivers are
not properly regulated and have fewer overhead costs, which
makes them unfairly competitive.
Lawmakers in Sao Paulo, Brazil's biggest city, and capital
city Brasilia have already voted to ban Uber after protests by
local taxi drivers. The bills still require executive approval
before taking force.
In Rio, cabbies parked their yellow taxis in a chain
stretching for 5 kilometers (3 miles) along one of the city's
main thoroughfares that connects the affluent south zone with
the central business district. Taxi drivers honked their horns
and chanted.
"We want to combat the illegal (drivers). We are the
official ones, we have a responsibility, we are professionals
who have families," said Alexander Campos, a taxi driver from
Belo Horizonte who drove the 400 kilometers (248 miles) to Rio
for the protest.
In a statement, Uber said it defends customer choice and
that "innovation is crucial" in a city like Rio, "which has a
population in need of more options and receives millions of
tourists a year."
The company also offered people in Rio two free rides up to
the value of 50 reais ($15) each from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local
time, with an accompanying Twitter hashtag #RIONAOPARA or "Rio
doesn't stop."
($1 = 3.32 reais)
(Reporting by Reuters TV in Rio de Janeiro and Stephen
Eisenhammer in Brasilia; Editing by Dan Grebler)