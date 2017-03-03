UPDATE 2-Uber loses court battle which could cost it London drivers

(Adds quotes, details, context)
By Costas Pitas
LONDON, March 3 Taxi app Uber lost a
court battle on Friday to stop a London regulator from imposing
strict new English reading and writing standards on private hire
drivers, the latest setback for the firm which could mean the
loss of thousands of workers.
San Francisco-based Uber, which allows people to book
journeys on their smartphone, has faced bans and protests around
the world as regulators play catch-up with technology that
threatens to disrupt traditional operators.
The company took legal action in August after public body
Transport for London (TfL) said that drivers should have to
prove their ability to communicate in English, including to a
standard of reading and writing which Uber said was too high.
On Friday, a High Court judge rejected Uber's claim.
"TfL are entitled to require private hire drivers to
demonstrate English language compliance," Judge John Mitting
said.
In the High Court, Uber had cited Tfl data that the language
rules could mean about 33,000 private hire drivers out of a
total of 110,000 operating in London would fail to renew their
licences over the next few years.
TfL's new rules are partly a response to protests from
drivers of London's famous black cabs, who are concerned that
Uber's over 30,000 drivers are undermining their business model
by not meeting the same standards.
"Writing an essay has nothing to do with communicating with
passengers or getting them safely from A to B," Uber's General
Manager in London Tom Elvidge said in a statement.
"We intend to appeal this unfair and disproportionate new
rule."
In the case, Uber did manage to overturn two other TfL
proposals for drivers to have permanent private hire insurance
and that it should operate a 24/7 call centre.
The decision on the language test is the latest setback for
Uber in London after a British tribunal ruled in October it
should treat two drivers as workers and pay them the minimum
wage and holiday pay. Uber is seeking to appeal the ruling.
Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick has made headlines this
week for getting into an argument with a driver for the ride
service who complained about pay rates.
Some unions and regulators in Britain are trying to rein in
the so-called 'gig economy', where individuals work for multiple
employers day-to-day without having a fixed contract, which
advocates say offers flexible working but critics say is
exploitative.
British law firm Leigh Day is advising drivers at takeaway
foods delivery firm Deliveroo on the possibility of taking legal
action to gain workers' rights such as the minimum wage.
On Friday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan welcomed the court's
decision and said he was focused on better regulating the
sector.
"From my first day at City Hall I have been determined to
drive up standards and improve safety for every taxi and private
hire passenger travelling in London," he said.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden and Jane
Merriman)