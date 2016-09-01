Uber granted legal review of new English test for London drivers

LONDON, Sept 1 Car ride service Uber
said on Thursday it had been granted permission for a legal
review of a proposed new English language test for its drivers
in London that it said was tougher than the level needed to
obtain British citizenship.
The company said a new requirement for all licensed private
hire drivers from a non-English speaking country to pass a
two-hour written English exam was disproportionate and
contravened the Equality Act.
Public body Transport for London (TfL) proposed new
restrictions on the way private hire firms operate last year
after month of demonstrations from drivers of the capital's
black cabs.
Permission was also granted for a review of rules on the
location of its call centre - TfL wants the company to set up a
London call centre - and a requirement to inform TfL before it
makes changes to its app, Uber said.
However, it was denied a review of a requirement that
drivers have commercial insurance for a vehicle even when it is
not being used as a private hire vehicle.
Uber's London General Manager Tom Elvidge said he was
pleased a legal review had been granted.
"TfL's plans threaten the livelihoods of thousands of
drivers in London, while also stifling tech companies like
Uber," he said in a statement.
TfL was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison)