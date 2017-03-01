Uber CEO says he must 'grow up' after argument with driver

(Editor's note: Please note language in 6th paragraph that may
be offensive to some readers.)
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 28 Uber Technologies Inc
Chief Executive Travis Kalanick on Tuesday said it was
time for him to "grow up" and get help after a video was
published showing him getting into an argument with a driver for
the ride service who complained about pay rates.
Bloomberg on Tuesday published a video of Kalanick, a
co-founder of the company, arguing with a driver who tells him
that rates have been cut and he has lost money. The 40-year-old
Kalanick responds angrily that some people don't take
responsibility for their own actions.
The video is the latest in a series of challenges and
embarrassments for the ride service. Last week, Alphabet Inc's
self-driving vehicle unit Waymo sued Uber for
allegedly stealing designs related to autonomous vehicles, a
claim that Uber has denied.
Uber also is investigating allegations of sexual harassment
in its own organization. Earlier this month, a female former
engineer at Uber said in a widely read blog post that managers
and human resources officers at the company had not punished her
manager after she reported his unwanted sexual advances, and
even threatened her with a poor performance review.
In the video published by Bloomberg on Tuesday, the driver
in a dash cam tells Kalanick, a passenger, that "people are not
trusting you anymore," and complains that rates for drivers have
fallen.
Kalanick responds, "Some people don't like to take
responsibility for their own shit. They blame everything in
their life on somebody else. Good luck!"
In his statement released later on Tuesday, Kalanick said he
was ashamed for treating the driver disrespectfully, and he
apologized to the driver and others.
"It’s clear this video is a reflection of me - and the
criticism we’ve received is a stark reminder that I must
fundamentally change as a leader and grow up. This is the first
time I’ve been willing to admit that I need leadership help and
I intend to get it," he wrote.
(Reporting by Peter Henderson; Editing by Leslie Adler)