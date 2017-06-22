UPDATE 9-Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigns under investor pressure

(Adds Bill Gurley resignation in paragraph 20)
By Heather Somerville and Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Uber Technologies Inc
Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of
the most influential technology companies of its generation,
resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string
of setbacks.
Kalanick's departure caps a tumultuous period for the
world's largest ride-services company that has revolutionized
the taxi industry and challenged transportation regulations
worldwide.
The resignation sent shockwaves through Silicon Valley and
leaves Uber's board of directors with the problem of finding a
dynamic leader who also has a steady hand needed to heal Uber
after a bruising six months.
"The person who still best personifies Uber's potential is
the person who left Tuesday night," said Bradley Tusk, an Uber
investor and adviser. "But it's not like he really could stay
without it being brutally bad for the company."
Kalanick's pugnacious style largely defined Uber's approach
and helped it become a transportation colossus valued at $68
billion, the largest private firm backed by venture capitalists
in the world.
But that brashness has also been blamed for a string of
scandals this year, from the unearthing of a culture of sexism
and bullying at Uber to a U.S. Department of Justice federal
investigation and a high-stakes lawsuit filed by Alphabet Inc's
autonomous car division, Waymo, that threatens Uber's
self-driving car ambitions.
"I love Uber more than anything in the world and at this
difficult moment in my personal life I have accepted the
investors' request to step aside so that Uber can go back to
building rather than be distracted with another fight," Kalanick
said in an email to employees that was seen by Reuters.
Kalanick's departure as CEO widens an already gaping hole at
the top of Uber which has no chief financial officer, head of
engineering or general counsel at the moment. For now, 14 people
who reported to Kalanick are running Uber.
It is not clear who will be Uber's new CEO, but the next
leader will likely be tasked with making the company profitable
and paving the way to an initial public offering, said executive
recruiters.
"They need someone who is willing to walk into this mess,
and be the single adult in this room for awhile until the rest
of the executive team is in place," said Steve Nilsen, a partner
at executive search firm Boyden.
The pursuit of a CEO puts the more than three-months-old
search for a chief operating officer on hold, according to a
source close to the board. The CEO must be hired first, the
person said, and he or she will be key to figuring out the
remaining positions to fill. Uber declined comment.
Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg
has been identified as a target in media reports, but a source
close to Sandberg told Reuters she plans to stay at the online
social media company.
"TOXIC CULTURE"
Kalanick, who will remain on Uber's board, will likely have
some sway over the new CEO. He still wields significant power in
the board room, made possible by a dual-class share structure
that gives him and key allies 10 votes per share.
Ultimately, it was some of Uber's main investors who forced
Kalanick out, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Venture capital firm Benchmark, whose partner Bill Gurley is
one of Uber's largest shareholders, plus investors First Round
Capital, Lowercase Capital, Menlo Ventures and Fidelity
Investments, all pressed Kalanick to quit.
A source close to Menlo Ventures, which led one of Uber's
early financing rounds, told Reuters that the firm helped write
a letter calling for Kalanick to step down.
The investors delivered the letter to Kalanick while he was
in Chicago, the New York Times reported, citing people with
knowledge of the situation. (nyti.ms/2soTB79)
Kalanick's decision "was a surprise to everyone", a second
Uber spokesman said.
In a statement sent to Reuters, the Uber board of directors
said Kalanick's resignation "gives the company room to fully
embrace this new chapter in Uber's history."
Gurley on Wednesday resigned from his influential board
seat, a Benchmark spokeswoman said, signaling the departure of
one of Kalanick's closest confidants. He will be replaced by
Benchmark general partner Matt Cohler.
The board got a second new member on Wednesday in David
Trujillo of TPG Capital, an Uber investor, according to a source
familiar with the matter. Trujillo replaces David Bonderman, a
co-founder of TPG who resigned from the board last week after
making a sexist remark during an all-staff meeting called to
discuss the results of an investigation into sexual harassment
and discrimination at Uber.
U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder led that investigation,
which concluded that Kalanick's authority should be reduced and
that board oversight and independence should increase.
Uber hired Holder's firm Covington and Burling to look into
its culture and workplace practices after a female former
employee, Susan Fowler, publicly accused the company of sexual
harassment. In addition, Uber fired 20 employees for incidents
involving discrimination, sexual harassment and other bad
behavior earlier this month.
Uber "is the very definition of a toxic leadership culture"
and Kalanick "set the tone", said Jason Hanold, chief executive
officer and managing partner at human resources executive
recruitment firm Hanold Associates.
SWEEPING POWER
Following the release of the Covington report, Kalanick said
last week he would take a leave of absence to grieve for his
mother, who died recently in a boating accident that also
seriously injured his father, and to work on his leadership
skills.
"Uber couldn't make a credible claim that it was committed
to the changes it has to make if he was hovering in the wings,
waiting to return as CEO," said Erik Gordon, a technology and
entrepreneurship expert at the University of Michigan's Ross
School of Business.
Kalanick and other executives were also criticized for the
handling of a crisis in India after an Uber driver was arrested
for raping a passenger. Though the driver was convicted in 2015,
Kalanick and other executives became convinced the crime was a
set up by a local rival, former employees said.
Eric Alexander, the head of Asian business for Uber, shared
medical records internally, including with Kalanick. Alexander
argued they showed the woman had been assaulted but not raped,
people who spoke to him said. Alexander was fired earlier this
month.
Even some of Kalanick's staunchest allies have found fault
with how Uber has been run. In a blog post on Medium published
on Tuesday, Uber co-founder Garrett Camp, who has long aligned
himself with Kalanick, called Uber's problems serious.
"Over the years we have neglected parts of our culture as we
have focused on growth. We have failed to build some of the
systems that every company needs to scale successfully," Camp
wrote.
In March, following the start of the Holder investigation,
Uber director Arianna Huffington said on a call with reporters
the board had full confidence in Kalanick.
She repeated that position on Friday in an interview with
Reuters by saying Kalanick's leave of absence was solely his
decision.
Benchmark's Gurley praised the CEO on Twitter following his
resignation.
"There will be many pages in the history books devoted to
@travisk - very few entrepreneurs have had such a lasting impact
on the world," Gurley wrote.
(Additional reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and
Douglas Busvine in New Delhi; Editing by David Clarke, Bill
Rigby and Edwina Gibbs)