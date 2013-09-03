CORRECTED-Ride service Uber hires new CFO from Google

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to reflect that Uber is
not a ridesharing company. Corrects fourth paragraph to refer to
Tuesday's blog post, not last month's post.)
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 3 Privately held ride
service Uber, which has raised more than $300 million from
investors, announced on Tuesday it hired a chief financial
officer and a head of growth with experience at publicly held
companies Google Inc and Facebook Inc.
Uber said on a blog post it hired Brent Callinicos, most
recently treasurer and chief accountant at Google, as
CFO. It also hired Ed Baker, previously head of international
growth at Facebook, as head of growth.
The company said it also hired Emil Michael, formerly chief
operating officer at influence-measurement service Klout, as
senior vice president of business.
When asked whether Uber was planning an IPO, spokesman
Andrew Noyes directed a reporter to Tuesday's blog by Uber Chief
Executive Officer Travis Kalanick, which Noyes said spoke for
itself.
Last month, Kalanick said his company had raised $258
million from investors led by Google Ventures, bringing Uber's
total funding to $307 million.
(Link to company blog post:
here )
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by David Gregorio)