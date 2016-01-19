版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 19日 星期二 12:25 BJT

Uber China to expand in Sichuan province

BEIJING Jan 19 Uber Technologies Inc UBER.UL:

* Says China unit will launch in 15 cities in Sichuan province within next 20 days

* Says plans to provide services for 100 cities across China by end of 2016

Further company coverage:

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐