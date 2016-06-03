Uber hopes to overtake China market leader Didi in 2017 - strategy head

HONG KONG, June 3 Ride-hailing app Uber
expects to continue on a "rapid growth" path in China,
hoping to surpass market leader Didi Chuxing in 2017, Uber
China's head of strategy said on Friday.
The company has been in fierce competition with Didi
Chuxing, which is backed by internet giants Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd, across
China. Uber's market share in China has grown to about 30
percent now from 1 percent in 2015, Liu Zhen said at The Wall
Street Journal's Converge technology conference in Hong Kong.
Both companies have spent heavily to subsidise fares to gain
market share in the country, raising speculation in local media
that they might ultimately join forces. Didi itself teamed up
with a former local rival last year.
"I heard the noise a lot and got asked that a lot about this
(a tie-up with Didi)," Liu said. "When you look at the growth we
have, market share growth of 1 percent to one-third, and the
efficiency we have achieved, our business is in a greater than
ever position to continue the rapid growth."
Asked when Uber would overtake Didi, she replied: "I hope
next year."
Uber on Wednesday said it had raised $3.5 billion in capital
from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, bulking up its
resources to expand services in markets including China, the
Middle East and North Africa.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)