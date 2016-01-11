Uber CEO says China unit closed funding round recently

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 19
Jan 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 11 points higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.06 percent ahead of the cash market open.
BEIJING Jan 11 Uber Technologies Inc's CEO Travis Kalanick said on Monday the U.S. ride-hailing firm's China unit closed a funding round recently and its investors from China were more than he could name.
Before the funding round, the China unit was valued at $7 billion, Kalanick said at an event in Beijing. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Jan 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 11 points higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.06 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Safran shareholders to get special dividend of 5.5 euros/shr (Adds quote, details)
* Says not worried about Zodiac Aerospace recovery from industrial problems