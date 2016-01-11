版本:
RPT-Uber CEO says China unit closed funding round recently

BEIJING Jan 11 Uber Technologies Inc's CEO Travis Kalanick said on Monday the U.S. ride-hailing firm's China unit closed a funding round recently and its investors from China were more than he could name.

Before the funding round, the China unit was valued at $7 billion, Kalanick said at an event in Beijing. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

