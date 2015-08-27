Uber China closes $1 bln fundraising round -sources

BEIJING/SHANGHAI Aug 27 Uber Technologies Inc's
China arm has closed its $1 billion fundraising round
early, according to two people with knowledge of the matter,
with investors still hopeful for the U.S.-based ride service
despite strong domestic competition in the car-hailing market.
Investors in Uber's Chinese unit include Hillhouse Capital,
Asia's biggest hedge fund, Chinese Internet giant Baidu Inc
, China CITIC Bank Corp Ltd, China Life
Insurance Co Ltd, Ping An Insurance Group Co of
China among others, said one of the people.
A spokeswoman for Uber declined to comment.
The deal was oversubscribed, said the second source directly
familiar with the fundraising. According to a fundraising
document seen by Reuters last week, this round values Uber China
at $7 billion, with the unit planning to list on the mainland by
2020.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Engen Tham, additional reporting
by Shu Zhang; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)