SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Ride service Uber is close to settling a class-action lawsuit over allegations it misled customers on how it shares gratuities with drivers, according to a court filing on Tuesday.

Uber and attorneys for customers said in a joint filing that they intend to finalize a formal settlement in "approximately one week." The settlement amount was not disclosed.

