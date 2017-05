March 7 Uber Technologies Inc's chief executive officer, Travis Kalanick, said the ride-hailing company was looking for a chief operating officer.

"This morning I told the Uber team that we're actively looking for a Chief Operating Officer: a peer who can partner with me to write the next chapter in our journey," Kalanick said in a blog post on Tuesday. (ubr.to/2n2sLwT) (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)