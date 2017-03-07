UPDATE 1-Uber looking for chief operating officer

(Adds details)
March 7 Uber Technologies Inc's chief
executive officer, Travis Kalanick, said the ride-hailing
company was looking for a chief operating officer.
"This morning I told the Uber team that we're actively
looking for a Chief Operating Officer: a peer who can partner
with me to write the next chapter in our journey," Kalanick said
in a blog post on Tuesday. (ubr.to/2n2sLwT)
The post comes more than a week after Kalanick said, "I must
fundamentally change as a leader and grow up," following a
video that showed him arguing with a Uber driver over rates.
"This is the first time I've been willing to admit that I
need leadership help and I intend to get it," Kalanick, 40, had
said.
Uber is also investigating allegations of sexual harassment
at the company.
Last week, the company asked a senior executive to leave for
failing to disclose a sexual harassment allegation stemming from
his tenure at Alphabet Inc's Google.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)