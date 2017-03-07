UPDATE 1-Uber looking for chief operating officer

(Adds details)

March 7 Uber Technologies Inc's chief executive officer, Travis Kalanick, said the ride-hailing company was looking for a chief operating officer.

"This morning I told the Uber team that we're actively looking for a Chief Operating Officer: a peer who can partner with me to write the next chapter in our journey," Kalanick said in a blog post on Tuesday. (ubr.to/2n2sLwT)

The post comes more than a week after Kalanick said, "I must fundamentally change as a leader and grow up," following a video that showed him arguing with a Uber driver over rates.

"This is the first time I've been willing to admit that I need leadership help and I intend to get it," Kalanick, 40, had said.

Uber is also investigating allegations of sexual harassment at the company.

Last week, the company asked a senior executive to leave for failing to disclose a sexual harassment allegation stemming from his tenure at Alphabet Inc's Google. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)