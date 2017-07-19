FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court reinstates Uber ban in second-biggest Czech city
2017年7月19日

Court reinstates Uber ban in second-biggest Czech city

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

PRAGUE, July 19 (Reuters) - A Czech regional court on Wednesday reinstated its ban preventing ride-hailing service Uber from operating in Brno, the country's second-largest city, the court spokeswoman said.

The court had already issued an injunction in April after the Brno city council argued Uber drivers should have to undergo tests and to equip their cars with meters like a regular taxi service.

A regional appeals court dismissed the injunction for having insufficient reasons, returning the case to the same lower court.

Uber, formally Uber Technologies, has been operating in other parts of the Czech Republic, including the capital Prague since 2014.

Uber, which expanded into Europe more than five years ago, has come under attack from established taxi companies and some European Union countries because it is not bound by local licensing and safety rules that apply to some of its competitors.

Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Louise Heavens

