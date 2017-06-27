Court lifts Uber ban in second-biggest Czech city

PRAGUE, June 27 A Czech appeals court on Tuesday
lifted a ban that had prevented ride-hailing service Uber
operating in Brno, the country's second-largest city.
A lower court had issued the injunction in April after the
Brno city council argued Uber drivers should have to undergo
tests and to equip their cars with meters like a regular taxi
services.
The regional appeals court did not give a reason why it
dismissed the injunction against Uber -- formally Uber
Technologies -- which has been operating in other
parts of the Czech Republic, including the capital Prague since
2014.
"We have dismissed the injunction and returned the case to
the lower court," Superior Court spokesman Vladimir Lichnovsky
said, adding that Uber will be able to start operating when the
company receives the verdict in writing.
Uber, which expanded into Europe more than five
years ago, has come under attack from established taxi companies
and some European Union countries because it is not bound by
local licensing and safety rules that apply to some of its
competitors.
Uber has also had a tumultuous few months after a string of
scandals involving allegations of sexism and bullying at the
firm, leading to investor pressure which forced out chief
executive and co-founder Travis Kalanick.
The company generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and
its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said last
Friday.
