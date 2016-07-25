Judge bans Uber use of background checks in NY lawsuit

NEW YORK, July 25 A federal judge on Monday banned Uber Technologies Inc and its Chief Executive Travis Kalanick from using information obtained by an investigative firm in a background check of a plaintiff who brought a price-fixing lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said the firm, Ergo, "engaged in fraudulent and arguably criminal conduct." The judge called it a "sad day" when a corporate defendant such as Uber feels compelled to hire unlicensed private investigators to probe a plaintiff and his lawyer.

