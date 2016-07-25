Judge bans Uber use of background checks in NY lawsuit

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
NEW YORK, July 25 A federal judge on Monday banned Uber Technologies Inc and its Chief Executive Travis Kalanick from using information obtained by an investigative firm in a background check of a plaintiff who brought a price-fixing lawsuit.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said the firm, Ergo, "engaged in fraudulent and arguably criminal conduct." The judge called it a "sad day" when a corporate defendant such as Uber feels compelled to hire unlicensed private investigators to probe a plaintiff and his lawyer.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by W Simon)
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.