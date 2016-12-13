New Danish government hails Uber as competition boost

COPENHAGEN Dec 13 Denmark's new right-wing
government will allow Uber to continue operating under new rules
in order to encourage more competition among taxis, its
transport minister Ole Birk Olesen said.
Under new proposals put forward by the government on
Tuesday, Uber drivers must meet certain criteria,
including paying tax and proving they are in good health. At the
moment they operate without any rules.
Olesen said he saw no reason why Uber should not compete
with established taxi companies, although he wants to implement
rules that distinguish between taxis which are ordered via an
app and those where customers hail them in the street.
But the government, which has only 53 seats of 179 seats in
parliament, faces a majority which does not support the plan as
well as opposition from the Danish People's Party (DF), which
would normally support government proposals.
"I regard the initiatives as an open door to Uber, which I
do not like. We shall not have two sets of rules as proposed,"
DF spokesman Kim Christiansen told Reuters.
A Social Democrat spokesman also dismissed the proposals.
Together, the two parties have 85 parliamentary seats.
(Reporting by Erik Matzen; Editing by Alexander Smith)