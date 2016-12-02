Danish prosecutor indicts Uber over driver violations

COPENHAGEN Dec 2 Ride-hailing group Uber
Technologies' European business has been indicted in
Denmark on charges of assisting two drivers in violating taxi
laws, the Copenhagen police's head of public prosecutions said
on Friday.
The indictment of Uber BV is a test case seeking judicial
assessment of possible complicity by the company in illegal acts
by its drivers, Copenhagen police's top prosecutor Vibeke
Thorkil-Jensen's said in a news release.
An Uber driver in Denmark was convicted last month of
violating taxi laws and fined 6,000 Danish crowns ($855), the
latest blow to the ride-hailing service that has stirred protest
and legal action worldwide. A second driver was sentenced in
absentia after failing to appear in court.
Uber has run into legal hurdles in numerous countries and
some of its drivers, who are not covered by strict licensing and
safety rules, have been convicted of operating illegal taxi
services.
This is the first time Uber itself has been indicted in
Denmark.
"We welcome the opportunity to clarify our legal position to
the prosecutor," an Uber spokesperson told Reuters, adding that
the company is encouraged by recent indications that the Danish
government intends to "modernise" regulations.
The Copenhagen prosecutor will initially seek to fine Uber
30,000 Danish crowns, Thorkil-Jensen said. If the court rules
against Uber, the prosecutor said that separate fines could be
sought for any future violations by Uber drivers.
A date has yet to be set for the case to be heard in
Copenhagen's city court, the prosecutor said.
Uber that said its ride-hailing app will continue to be
available in Denmark while the process is ongoing.
($1 = 6.9748 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by David Goodman)