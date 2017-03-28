Uber discloses workforce diversity numbers

March 28 Uber Technologies Inc
disclosed workforce diversity numbers for the first time on
Tuesday, as the ride hailing services company looks to repair
its tarnished image following a series of embarrassing setbacks.
The company said in a blogpost that more than a third of its
employees were women. (ubr.to/2o7M8It)
A female former Uber engineer last month published a blog
post describing a workplace where sexual harassment was common
and went unpunished. The blog post prompted an internal
investigation that is being led by former U.S. Attorney General
Eric Holder.
In February, engineering executive Amit Singhal was asked to
resign due to a sexual harassment allegation stemming from his
previous job at Alphabet Inc's Google.
The company also said on Tuesday it would commit $3 million
over the next three years to bring more women and
underrepresented groups in technical roles.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)