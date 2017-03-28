UPDATE 1-Uber diversity report shows shortage of women, minorities

(New throughout, adds context, more diversity statistics)
By Heather Somerville
March 28 Uber Technologies Inc
released its first diversity report on Tuesday, showing that
women and non-white employees are underrepresented at the
ride-services company - just as they are at many other
technology firms.
Uber released the information after a series of revelations
about its culture and business tactics that have incited calls
for consumers to boycott the company and changes in senior
management. A former employee last month recounted a workplace
of sexual harassment and cut-throat competition, prompting Uber
to launch an internal investigation.
Uber's workforce overall is comprised of 36 percent women,
but that number falls to 15 percent when looking at employees
with technical roles, the company said.
By comparison, Alphabet Inc's Google's staff is 31
percent women, Twitter Inc's is 37 percent women and
messaging startup Slack's workforce is 43 percent women,
according to the companies' websites.
Half of Uber's total workforce is white, while Asians are
the second-largest ethnic group at 31 percent, blacks make up
nearly 9 percent and Hispanics account for less than 6 percent,
according to the report.
However, when looking at just those employees with technical
jobs, only 1 percent of Uber's staff is black and 2 percent is
Hispanic.
"We need to do better and have much more work to do," Liane
Hornsey, Uber's human resources chief, said in a blog post
accompanying the diversity report, which was posted on Uber's
website.(ubr.to/2o7M8It)
Uber also announced in the report it was committing $3
million over the next three years to support organizations
working to bring more women and underrepresented groups into
tech. It did not say which organizations would benefit.
Hornsey acknowledged that "It's no secret that we're late to
release these numbers." Technology companies, including
startups, have released annual diversity reports for years. Uber
was founded in 2009.
Uber's report comes more than a month after a former
employee, Susan Fowler, wrote a blog post describing a company
culture where sexual harassment was common and went unpunished.
The allegations prompted an internal investigation being led
by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, and a public rebuke
from early Uber investors Mitch Kapor and Freada Kapor
Klein.
Uber said in its diversity report that its hiring practices
are improving. Last year, Hornsey said, 41 percent of new
employees were women, which is 5 percentage points more than the
proportion of women in its overall workforce. Uber's pool of new
hires also has a larger percentage of blacks and Hispanics.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville in San Francisco; Additional
reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta and Lisa Shumaker)