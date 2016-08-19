UPDATE 3-U.S. judge rejects Uber's driver expenses settlement

(New throughout, adds comment from drivers' lawyer and detail
from judge's decision)
By Dan Levine and Heather Somerville
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 18 A U.S. judge on Thursday
rejected an attempt by Uber Technologies Inc to settle a class
action lawsuit with drivers who claimed they were employees and
entitled to expenses.
In a case that has been closely watched in Silicon Valley,
where many companies use on-demand workers, U.S. District Judge
Edward Chen in San Francisco ruled the settlement was not fair
or adequate for Uber drivers.
Some drivers had objected to terms of the settlement valued
at up to $100 million, which would have affected roughly 385,000
current and former drivers in California and Massachusetts.
Uber drivers contended in the lawsuit they should be deemed
employees and reimbursed for expenses such as gasoline and
vehicle maintenance. Those expenses are now borne by the
drivers.
The proposed settlement would have kept drivers classified
as independent contractors. Several drivers who were part of the
class filed objections with the court, particularly because the
proposed amount was well below the total potential damages in
the case of roughly $850 million.
In a statement, Uber said it believed the settlement was
fair and reasonable.
"We're disappointed in this decision and are taking a look
at our options," the company said.
Chen noted that part of the proposed settlement, $16
million, would only have been paid to drivers if Uber's
valuation grew by a certain benchmark within a year of any
initial public offering.
Because Uber could not provide specific information that
such an outcome was likely, Chen said he would not consider
those dollars as part of the settlement. The remaining $84
million, Chen said, represented a "substantial discount" on the
full value of driver claims.
Among Chen's primary concerns were claims related to the
Private Attorney General Act, which could come with penalties
far exceeding the $1 million the settlement allowed. PAGA,
passed in California in 2004, states that individuals may pursue
civil penalties for labor code violations, and share any payment
recovered with the state.
Both parties could reach a new agreement that satisfies the
judge's concerns, said Shannon Liss-Riordan, the attorney
representing the drivers.
"But if not, as I've said before, I will take the case to
trial and fight my hardest for the Uber drivers," she said.
However, Liss-Riordan said, if there is no settlement
agreement, the number of drivers included in the case would drop
to about 8,000, because many drivers did not opt out of the
arbitration clause in Uber's licensing agreement.
