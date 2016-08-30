Alphabet executive steps down from Uber board amid growing competition

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 29 Alphabet
executive David Drummond, who has been a director on the Uber
Technologies Inc board for close to three years, has
stepped down, the ride-hailing firm confirmed on Monday.
The move is a signal of increased overlap between the two
companies as they vie for an edge in the competitive autonomous
vehicle business.
Drummond joined the board after Alphabet's venture capital
arm GV in 2013 invested about $250 million in Uber, among the
firm's largest investments and a deal in which Drummond was
involved.
"I recently stepped down from Uber's board given the overlap
between the two companies," Drummond said in a written statement
sent to Reuters. "Uber is a phenomenal company and it's been a
privilege working with the team over the last two-plus years. GV
remains an enthusiastic investor and Google will continue to
partner with Uber."
Drummond joined Google in 2002 and serves as senior vice
president of corporate development for Alphabet.
Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick in a written statement
called Drummond "a sage advisor and a great personal friend" and
said that the two companies would have "continued cooperating
and partnership."
Technology news site The Information recently reported that
Uber had shut out Drummond from board meetings, citing three
people familiar with the situation, and is also shielding
information from board participant David Krane of GV.
Uber has redirected much of its focus on developing a fleet
of self-driving cars, also a sweet spot for Google. Uber opened
a technology center in Pittsburgh, hired away some of the
top-tier robotics minds from Carnegie Mellon University and has
partnered with major automakers such as Volvo. Uber
recently said it plans to put semi-autonomous cars on the road
by the end of this month to pick up passengers.
Google is working on making its self-driving car
experiments, which have been ongoing for years, into a viable
business.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Bernard Orr)