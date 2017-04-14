Uber may face $1 mln fine over California drunken-driving complaints

| LOS ANGELES, April 13
LOS ANGELES, April 13 Uber's popular
ride-sharing network has repeatedly failed to promptly suspend
and investigate its California drivers when passengers report
them driving drunk, state regulators charged in an enforcement
action, recommending $1.13 million in fines.
The consumer protection arm of the California Public Utility
Commission found Uber Technologies Inc has violated
"zero-tolerance" rules governing drunken-driving complaints on
151 occasions over the course of a year, out of 154 complaints
reviewed.
In only 21 of those cases did the company conduct any
follow-up driver investigation, the commission inquiry found.
The recommended fine for alleged violations is believed to
mark the first such citation issued against the San
Francisco-based ride-hailing network or its competitors since
the rules were adopted in 2013.
The enforcement action follows a recent consumer backlash
against the company and its senior management over a series of
revelations about its corporate culture and business tactics,
including complaints of sexual harassment.
The drunken-driving findings, which stem from a review of
passenger complaints lodged between August 2014 and August 2015,
were contained in a nine-page investigative order issued by the
commission's Consumer Protection and Enforcement Division on
Tuesday.
Those charges and the proposed penalty are now subject to
examination by an administrative law judge who will conduct
further proceedings before recommending to the five-member
commission itself what action, if any, should be taken against
the company.
Uber spokeswoman Eva Behrend, noting that the report relates
to complaints dating back two or three years, said, "We've
significantly improved our processes since then."
"We have zero tolerance for any impaired driving," she said,
citing Uber's "community guidelines," which state that any
driver found to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol while
on the job will be "permanently deactivated" from the network.
"Uber may also deactivate the account of any driver who
receives several unconfirmed complaints of drug or alcohol use,"
it says.
According to the commission's own findings, the company
received 2,047 zero-tolerance complaints statewide against its
UberX and UberPool drivers during the year in question, and the
company dismissed drivers in 574 of those cases.
The company, which operates in 74 countries, says it
currently has 147,000 drivers on the Uber platform in
California, accounting for nearly one-fourth of its U.S. total.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)