Finnish police crack down on Uber drivers without taxi permits

HELSINKI Aug 23 Finnish police are cracking
down on Uber drivers caught operating without a taxi driver's
licence by issuing fines and confiscating earnings via the
courts.
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc, valued
at over $60 billion, has faced bans and protests from
established taxi operators around the world, but is legal in
Finland - provided drivers hold the proper licence.
Helsinki police have so far given small fines to about 50
drivers, but recently they have started to make preliminary
investigations into all cases.
"This way, we can investigate the scope of (a driver's)
business and gains from it," Inspector Pekka Seppala said on
Tuesday.
He said the police currently had around 60 cases under
investigation which could lead to criminal prosecutions.
Local courts in April ordered two Uber drivers to give up
their earnings - 12,250 euros ($13,880) and 3,000 euros
respectively, to the state. Both have appealed against the
verdicts.
The government has said it plans to introduce legislation to
make the taxi market easier for newer entrants, but the bill is
yet to be shaped amid disagreements in the ruling coalition.
"It's disappointing that there's a return to enforcement
just when modern ride-sharing regulation is being prepared," an
Uber spokesman said, adding more than 100,000 Finns had
downloaded the Uber app.
One Uber driver, who declined to be named, said it took too
long to get a taxi permit in Finland and he planned to continue
driving without one.
"I pay my taxes and take care of my accounting. But I don't
have a taxi licence so I've been fined twice," he said.
($1 = 0.8826 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell; Editing by
Mark Potter)